Share story

By
The Associated Press

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters in eastern Iowa say no one was hurt in an overnight fire that destroyed a Dubuque commercial building.

Firefighters called to the Link Hydraulic building found the structure fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters called for backup from nearby fire departments to help control the blaze, as crews also battled sub-freezing temperatures and snow.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Firefighters warned motorists to use caution traveling on Highway 20 eastbound running past the business while crews were still on the scene.

The Associated Press