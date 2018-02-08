DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters in eastern Iowa say no one was hurt in an overnight fire that destroyed a Dubuque commercial building.
Firefighters called to the Link Hydraulic building found the structure fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters called for backup from nearby fire departments to help control the blaze, as crews also battled sub-freezing temperatures and snow.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- King County property taxes rising between 9 and 31% — depending on your city
- National Signing Day 2018: Live updates as the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars round out their recruiting classes
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but the Huskies otherwise close strong with a top 10 recruiting class
Firefighters warned motorists to use caution traveling on Highway 20 eastbound running past the business while crews were still on the scene.