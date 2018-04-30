TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico will soon be implementing fire restrictions due to increasingly dry conditions.

Forest officials in announcing the restrictions pointed to forecasts that are expected to include little moisture as nearly all parts of the state are dealing with some level of drought.

The restrictions will take effect Monday and will remain in place until rescinded.

Under the restrictions, campfires, charcoal grills and coal and wood stoves are allowed only in developed campsites or picnic areas where fire rings or grills are provided.

On the Cibola National Forest, officials will be imposing tougher restrictions over the next several days to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. Those restrictions will prohibit all campfires as well as the use of charcoal, coal or wood stoves.