GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — No one was hurt in a fire that prompted the evacuation of a dormitory on the University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks.

Authorities say West Hall was cleared of students about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when an overloaded dryer started on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and cleared smoke from the building. Students were allowed back in about an hour later.

Several dryers had fire damage, and the dorm’s first floor suffered smoke damage.