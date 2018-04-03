ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Officials on the Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico say temperatures are heating up and the winds are drying things out, meaning the potential for wildfire is increasing.

Due to the conditions, forest officials have decided to raise the fire danger rating to high starting Friday.

The designation will cover the entire forest, including the Smokey Bear, Sacramento and Guadalupe ranger districts.

The designation means fine dead fuels will ignite readily and fires will start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires also are likely to escape, fires will spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common.

Still, officials say there are no fire restrictions in place on the forest.