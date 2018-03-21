CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Dry conditions across eastern New Mexico have prompted officials in one county to impose a burn ban.

The Curry County Commission adopted the ban during a meeting earlier this week. The resolution prohibits open flames outside of a building in the unincorporated portions of the county, with some exceptions.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports there is an agricultural exception that allows landowners to burn off crop stubble or other vegetation after receiving prior approval.

Any violators would be subject to a fine not to exceed $300 and imprisonment for not more than 90 days.

The resolution took effect immediately and commissioners have the option of renewing it every 45 days depending on the conditions.

Curry County Fire and Safety Director David Kube described the area as “tinderbox dry.”

___

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com