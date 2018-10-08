ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police says they have arrested a drunken driver who led officers on a pre-dawn high-speed car chase through Athens before smashing through a barrier into the courtyard of parliament.
Police said Monday that the 59-year-old Greek man was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collision. Tests there allegedly showed that he was more than five times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
It all started when tollbooth employees on an Athens highway called police to report that a stopped motorist was allegedly shouting abuse and making obscene gestures at passing drivers.
Police said that when a patrol car turned up, the suspect exited the highway at high speed and drove to central Athens, coming to a stop in the parliament courtyard. Nobody else was hurt.
