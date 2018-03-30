LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada officials say some drugs obtained for a planned lethal injection will expire before the state Supreme Court decides whether they can be used.
Prisons spokeswoman Brooke Santina said Friday that stocks of a sedative obtained last year for a never-before-tried three-drug mixture expire May 1.
She says the state may not be able to get more. None of nearly 250 vendors asked in 2016 to provide execution drugs replied.
The state high court hears arguments May 8, and court spokesman Michael Sommermeyer says the seven justices won’t immediately issue a ruling.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Justices are reviewing the plan drawn up last year for the lethal injection of Scott Raymond Dozier for separate murders in 2002 in Phoenix and Las Vegas.
He wants die, but his execution is on hold.