FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say burglars who tried to steal some drugs fled from a house and dropped packages of marijuana in their haste to flee.

The burglary early Friday involved two men who fled in a car. The initial report indicated a shot was fired but Sgt. Jerrod Wagner tells KFGO News it’s believed a cap gun or some type of replica gun was involved.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find any trace of the suspects. Police were alerted by someone who ran to the nearby Loaf N’ Jug and told an employee to call 9-1-1.