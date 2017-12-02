CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says it has confiscated substances suspected to be drugs at correctional facilities.

The department’s spokesman said investigators on Friday found 4.6 grams of a white substance suspected to be cocaine at the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord. A suspect had returned to the facility Thursday for a technical parole violation and now faces additional felony charges.

The spokesman said the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin on Nov. 18 found 100 strips of Suboxone hidden in the sock of a female visitor who had intended to pass the contraband onto her husband in the visiting room. Charges are pending in that case.

Commissioner Helen Hanks said the department is focused on helping people with substance abuse issues and intercepting drugs.