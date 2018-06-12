CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s drug and alcohol treatment centers say they will be forced to reduce services next year if the state doesn’t increase Medicaid reimbursement rates.

The centers were getting more money in the last few years because Medicaid recipients were on private insurance plans that paid more. But the state is switching to a managed care model with lower reimbursement rates set by the state.

Officials with several treatment centers said Tuesday that instead of expanding to meet the demands of the state’s opioid crisis, they will have to eliminate beds and cut services if the reimbursement rate doesn’t increase.

Jeffrey Meyers, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, says his agency has been discussing those concerns with providers and is working on developing new rates.