TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Mexican man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison in Arizona for his fourth drug trafficking conviction.
Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Bernardo Romo-Ramos of Sonoyta, Sonora, received a 200-month prison term after pleading guilty to importation of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.
He was arrested last August in southern Arizona for driving a truck across the Mexican border with 22 22 kilograms of methamphetamine and 1.2 kilograms of heroin.
Authorities say 47 packages of narcotics were found in compartments under the floorboards of the truck.
Romo-Ramos entered the United States from Mexico through the Papago Gate on the Tohono O’odham Indian Nation.