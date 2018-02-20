MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire organization that helps people with drug and alcohol addiction is closing four of its five locations due to mounting costs.

Hope for New Hampshire Recovery Executive Director Melissa Crews says the outreach and support in Manchester has been strong, but that hasn’t been duplicated in other communities. The majority of the organization’s funding sources have been Manchester-area businesses, organizations, and donors.

The board of directors voted to close satellite centers in Franklin, Concord, Claremont, and Berlin by the end of the month.

Last year, Manchester-based Serenity Place, one of the state’s largest drug treatment centers, was put into receivership due to financial problems. The state is working with Families in Transition, which was appointed to takeover Serenity Place, to ensure services aren’t interrupted.