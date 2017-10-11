RAILROAD VALLEY, Nev. (AP) — Nye County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two suspected drug-traffickers following a state and federal drug raid at an illegal marijuana farm on national forest land in a remote part of Nevada’s high desert about 250 miles (400 kilometers) north of Las Vegas
The sheriff’s office says authorities confiscated more than 2,300 pot plants from a mountainside in the Railroad Valley about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Ely on Sept. 29.
Two suspects who fled on foot remain at large, but investigators say they collected a DNA sample from their camp.
The sheriff says it took about a dozen helicopter flights to remove all the plants and bury them in a large pit.
The U.S. Forest Service led the raid, with help from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, sheriff’s office and state game wardens.