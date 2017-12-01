KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers have seized methamphetamine welded inside heavy equipment that was shipped to Ketchikan.

A 53-year-old Ketchikan man was charged with a felony drug count in the case.

Officers from the troopers’ statewide drug enforcement unit, Ketchikan police and the Coast Guard took part in the investigation at a Ketchikan freight carrier.

Troopers say a drug dog Sunday located the methamphetamine welded inside a hydraulic engine hoist shipped from Seattle. Officers seized nearly 4 ounces (111 grams) of the drug.

Officers Monday arrested Richard Anderson after he took possession of the cargo shipment.

He is represented by a public defender, who did not immediately respond Friday to an email request for comment. Anderson is jailed in Ketchikan.