GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A drug court in Mississippi will start offering mental health services.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports that the services will be available in the 4th Circuit Drug Court in Washington, Sunflower and Leflore counties.
The court has received a three-year, $400,000 federal grant to cover the cost of hiring a mental health therapist, a peer support specialist and a supervising officer for drug court participants.
Judge Margaret Carey-McCray said she hopes the mental health program can begin by March.
In drug court, people who have problems with drug or alcohol abuse are sent to long-term rehabilitation facilities instead of prison. After completing the rehab program, participants are monitored through frequent drug testing and court appearances and are required to attend counseling.