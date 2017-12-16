COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Campaign finance records show that pharmaceutical companies spent nearly $57 million in its successful effort to defeat a ballot issue on drug pricing in Ohio.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that campaign finance records filed Friday show that supporters of the issue were outspent more than 3-to-1 at just over $17 million.
The drug plan opposition set a record for campaign spending on a single statewide ballot issue. Financial backers of a successful campaign to bring casino gambling to Ohio spent $47 million in 2009.
The second issue on the ballot known as Marsy’s Law, a crime victims’ bill of rights, was approved with virtually no opposition. Still, its supporters spent nearly $10 million on their campaign.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com