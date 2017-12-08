NEW YORK (AP) — Misdemeanor drug charges have been dismissed against the former head of a New York good-government group.

The case against 59-year-old Dick Dadey was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal in Brooklyn criminal court on Friday.

Dadey was arrested in October after police said they found drugs in his home.

Dadey was the longtime executive director of the Citizens Union, a group that advocates for openness and fairness in government.

Betsy Gotbaum, the former New York City public advocate, replaced Dadey at Citizens Union after his arrest.

Dadey posted a statement on Twitter Friday thanking the Brooklyn district attorney’s office “for their compassion.”

He apologized to the board, staff, members and supporters of the Citizens Union.