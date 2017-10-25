ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen man facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop earlier this month is facing more counts after authorities searched a residence.
The American News reports that police and a local drug task force on Monday found $23,000 worth of methamphetamine, two handguns, multiple semi-automatic rifles and a pistol-grip shotgun.
Authorities say that when they stopped a vehicle driven by the 35-year-old suspect on Oct. 19, they found a handgun, a large amount of meth and $7,260 in cash.
The man is due in court Nov. 6.
