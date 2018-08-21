BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is seeing more hot, dry weather and with it some parts of the state are experiencing drought.

Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 31 percent of the state is experiencing a moderate drought. Boise State Public Radio reports the drought regions include much of the Treasure Valley, the West Central Mountains, several counties in the southeast corner of the state and the tip of the Idaho panhandle.

The only areas untouched by the summer dry spell so far include counties in eastern Idaho near the border with Montana and Wyoming.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says states experiencing the most significant droughts include Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Oregon and Utah. The U.S. Drought Monitor is a weekly map by the National Integrated Drought Information System that uses climatic and other data to track drought conditions nationwide.

