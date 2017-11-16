WASHINGTON (AP) — An exiled leader of Cambodia’s political opposition says the international community should cut ties with Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government after the court-ordered dissolution of the only party challenging his three-decade grip on power.

Sam Rainsy told The Associated Press that the Supreme Court ruling Thursday was the death knell of democracy and presented a credibility test to world powers that had sponsored a 1991 peace accord in the Southeast Asian nation, which committed them to supporting an open political system there.

He called for governments to “delegitimize the Hun Sen regime.”

Rainsy is in Washington to lobby lawmakers and State Department officials. He urged the Trump administration to pay more attention to Cambodia and impose targeted sanctions on senior Cambodian officials.