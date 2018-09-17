Share story

By
The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — A driving lesson went off the deep end in Maryland when authorities say the car jumped a curb, crashed through a fence and landed in a swimming pool.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tells The Washington Post the driver and passenger were uninjured Saturday, albeit soaking wet. He says the occupants were a man and a woman in their 50s or 60s, but it’s unclear who was behind the wheel when the drive turned into a dive.

He says one was teaching the other to drive that afternoon.

The car landed in the North Creek Community Center Pool, which was closed for the season.

Piringer says the man and woman were standing poolside, having extricated themselves, by the time rescuers arrived.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

The Associated Press