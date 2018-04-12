TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona and New Mexico are urging drivers to watch out for blowing dust due to strong winds blowing across the region.

The National Weather Service says visibility is reduced along Interstate 40 between Winslow and the New Mexico border in northern Arizona and that winds are also picking up along Interstate 10 in the Willcox area of southeastern Arizona.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Department of Transportation says visibilities may be reduced on highways in Luna and Hidalgo counties in southwestern New Mexico due to blowing dust.