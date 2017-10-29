LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Drivers are being warned to watch out for deer in the next few weeks because breeding season is in full swing and crops are being harvested in the region.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says drivers should watch for deer, especially around dawn and dusk.
During breeding season, bucks are actively searching for mates, so they may be more likely to cross a road. And farming activity may drive them out of an area.
Drivers should wear their seat belts and anticipate having to stop suddenly if they encounter a deer.
Honking and flashing headlights may help frighten deer.
If drivers see a deer, they should assume others are nearby.
Driver who hit a deer can take the carcass if they contact Game and Parks officials within 24 hours.