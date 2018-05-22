ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s native turtles are on the move, and state officials are urging drivers to be on the lookout.
Thousands of turtles are killed each year in New York when they are struck by vehicles. Turtles migrate to nesting areas in May and June, and are more likely to cross roads near rivers and marshy areas.
State environmental officials say drivers should only stop and move turtles when conditions are safe.
And turtles should be picked up by the side, near the rear of their shells, not by their tails.
