SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — The state Department of Transportation advises drivers in southwestern New Mexico to be on the watch for cyclists and to expect intermittent road closures in the coming week due to a five-day cycling event.
The Annual Tour of the Gila begins Wednesday and runs through April 22 in and around Silver City.
Law enforcement officers will be stationed along the routes of events, some of which involve intermittent road closures.
District Engineer Trent Doolittle says drivers should be extremely cautious during the event.
Tips provided by the department include allowing three feet of passing space on the right side of vehicles and not passing if oncoming traffic is near and slowing when passing cyclists, especially if the roadway is narrow.