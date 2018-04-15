MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking drivers to slow down on roads near ponds and wetlands or use alternative routes on rainy spring nights when frogs and salamanders are making their annual migration to spring breeding pools.

State biologist Jens Hilke says during the amphibians often cross roads and highways, where they are killed by cars. She says these hotspots can lead to the death of thousands of animals in one night, contributing to species decline in Vermont.

Hilke is asking drivers to report those areas where large numbers of frogs and salamanders cross the road at once.

The department is working with the Transportation Agency to include culverts and wildlife barriers in road construction plans so wildlife can safely cross roads.