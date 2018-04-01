HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Drivers are taking part in illegal street races, especially on weekend nights.
The Hartford Police Department says illegal street races have been happening across the city, and that the culprits are ‘quite sophisticated’ in evading police.
Early Sunday morning, police detained dozens of spectators and drivers at a planned race on Flatbush Avenue. Officials say many people managed to escape police.
Over 50 people have been cited for various charges, including reckless driving, driving without a license, and trespassing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Seriously? Trump declares April ‘sexual-assault awareness’ month
- Trump accuses Amazon of 'Post Office scam,' falsely says The Post is company's lobbyist
Seven vehicles were towed, and one warrant was served.