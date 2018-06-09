TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers are seeing prices dip at the pump in New Jersey due to an unexpected increase in crude oil supplies and an increase in East Coast gasoline stocks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.97, down four cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.39 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.93 a gallon, down three cents from last week and also higher than the national average a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.36.

Analysts say crude oil prices have settled under $70 per barrel since the Memorial Day weekend, but gas prices aren’t expected to drop more significantly this summer.