LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two drivers who were killed when a vehicle driving the wrong way on a central Michigan highway collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Director Mike Jester said Monday the crash on U.S. 127 in Jackson killed 50-year-old Barbara Kavanaugh of Parma and 42-year-old Marvin Patrick of Hudson
Witnesses told police that Kavanaugh’s southbound Mini-Cooper was in the northbound lanes when it collided with Patrick’s Ford Escape about 8 p.m. Friday.
The Jackson Citizen-Patriot reports Patrick’s 34-year-old wife, Stephani, and their two children, ages 10 and 12, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' gritty 16-10 win over the Rams
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
___
Information from: Jackson Citizen Patriot, http://www.mlive.com/jackson