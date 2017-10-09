LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two drivers who were killed when a vehicle driving the wrong way on a central Michigan highway collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Director Mike Jester said Monday the crash on U.S. 127 in Jackson killed 50-year-old Barbara Kavanaugh of Parma and 42-year-old Marvin Patrick of Hudson

Witnesses told police that Kavanaugh’s southbound Mini-Cooper was in the northbound lanes when it collided with Patrick’s Ford Escape about 8 p.m. Friday.

The Jackson Citizen-Patriot reports Patrick’s 34-year-old wife, Stephani, and their two children, ages 10 and 12, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Information from: Jackson Citizen Patriot, http://www.mlive.com/jackson