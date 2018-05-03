STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Drivers will be banned from holding their cellphones or other electronic devices, even while stopped, under a new law signed by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal.

News outlets reports drivers will also be prohibited from watching movies or shooting video. Drivers still can talk on the phone or text if they use hands-free technology. The bill was signed Wednesday and will take effect July 1.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports House Bill 673 is the most significant change in driving rules since texting while driving was banned in 2010. The Augusta Chronicle reports the signing made Georgia the 16th state in the nation to ban drivers from having a cellphone in their hand.