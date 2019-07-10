ATLANTA — Weird things have spilled onto Atlanta interstates before — foam tomahawks, produce and a whole mess of livestock, to name a few — but no spill has been as lucrative as the one on I-285 Tuesday night.

An armored truck was driving in the westbound lanes near Ashford Dunwoody Road when a side door flew open, releasing its contents onto the interstate. Cash was all over the road, according to one driver who called into WSB Radio.

“I saw a bunch of paper floating around in the road and everybody pulling over on the shoulder, and as I got closer I noticed it was all just cash,” the driver reported.

Typically, a spill on an interstate would be cause for consternation and likely stop traffic for a few hours. This time, drivers stopped willingly. Video a passerby uploaded to Reddit showed at least a half-dozen cars parked on the shoulder as drivers grabbed at the flying bills.

By the time Dunwoody police made it through heavy traffic and arrived around 8 p.m., all of the opportunists were gone.

But, as it turns out, even money you find on the side of the highway isn’t free. Police are asking all drivers who took advantage of the “isolated cash storm” to return the money, which could be upward of 50 people.

Those who took the cash could be charged with theft of lost or mislaid property, which is only a misdemeanor under Georgia law if the property is valued under $1,500. Beyond that threshold, it’s a felony, and punishments are increasingly serious.

“The law is the law,” Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons told AJC.com. “You need to turn in the property. It doesn’t belong to you. Reality needs to kick in, and you need to realize this money belongs to someone.”

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact amount missing, but Parsons said the truck’s crew estimated it could be in the neighborhood of $175,000. Officers and the crew were only able to collect about $200, mostly in small bills.

In a statement, GardaWorld, the company transporting the cash, said it was working with local authorities and investigating the incident internally.

Investigators have seen multiple videos shared on social media and will be working to identify drivers from their tag numbers. Parsons said his department does not want to have to go knocking on doors if they can avoid it.

“If you bring the money into Dunwoody Police Department, 24/7, and turn it in, that’s it,” he said. “We’re done. We’re all human beings, we all understand this is something that just doesn’t happen. You’re driving down down the interstate and money falls out of the sky.”

At least two people have taken police up on their offer. Randrell Lewis walked into the police station Wednesday afternoon with $2,100, and another man, who did not want to be identified, dropped off a black plastic shopping bag with about $500 in mostly dollar bills.

Others, however, went to the scene Wednesday afternoon in search of any remaining cash. WSB Radio reported cars were parked on the side of the interstate at Ashford Dunwoody — hours after all denominations of bills spilled from the truck.

An interstate cash grab is a bit of uncharted territory. Parsons has seen it happen in the movies, but he said this is the first time he’s dealt with something like this in metro Atlanta.

“We understand, realistically, at the end of the day, we’re not going to recover all this money,” he said. “Some of it was gone forever the minute it hit the pavement.”

