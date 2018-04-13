WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was shot and wounded while struggling with an officer over a gun during a suburban St. Louis narcotics investigation.

St. Louis County police say in a news release that the officer and a passenger also were injured Thursday night in Webster Groves, after officers stopped a vehicle.

Police say another person got in the vehicle, which began moving, dragging the officer as he struggled for a gun inside the car. The driver was struck when the gun went off, and the vehicle hit the passenger. Both suspects were hospitalized in stable condition. The officer suffered scrapes.

On Friday, 29-year-old Enzie Walton Jr., of University City, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and unlawful gun possession. His bail was set for $150,000 cash.