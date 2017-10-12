HOLBROOK, Mass. (AP) — Police say the driver of the utility truck that hit and killed a 4-year-old girl in Massachusetts will not be charged.

The victim has been identified as Savannah Curran. Authorities say she was hit by a Comcast truck around 1 p.m. Saturday in Holbrook, about 20 miles south of Boston.

Holbrook Police Chief William Smith tells The Enterprise the truck driver couldn’t see Savanah as she ran into the street to go play with a neighbor. Smith says the truck was going about 10 mph in a 20 mph zone.

Savannah was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Smith calls the girl’s death a “tragic accident.”

A Comcast spokesman previously told The Boston Globe the company is “fully cooperating with authorities.”

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com