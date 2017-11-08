MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they have been contacted by a man who may have been driving the vehicle that struck and killed a 13-year-old girl waiting for a school bus in southwestern Oregon.

Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say the man’s vehicle is being examined, and criminal charges have not yet been filed for the death of Meadow Grace Boyd.

Boyd was standing at the end of the driveway of her home near Rogue River when authorities say she was hit by an object extending from the side of a vehicle last week. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop.

Authorities say they are also looking to speak with the drivers of two other vehicles who were in the area at the time of the death.