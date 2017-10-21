PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts woman who was under the influence of drugs when she hit and killed a woman training for the Boston Marathon in 2015 is headed to prison.
The Plymouth district attorney’s office says 54-year-old Kathleen Vitello, of Hanson, pleaded guilty Friday to motor vehicle manslaughter in the Dec. 23, 2015 crash that left 32-year-old Amanda Russell dead.
Vitello was sentenced to six to eight years in prison.
Authorities say Russell, a nurse at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, had been doing a training run in Hanson for the Boston Marathon when she was struck. The Hanover resident died at a Boston hospital.
Investigators say Vitello was under the influence of Methadone, Adderall, Valium and Xanax at the time of the crash.