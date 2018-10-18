BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The driver of a Porsche that plowed into a crowd of spectators at an Idaho car show in Boise has been found guilty of reckless driving.

An Ada County jury on Wednesday found 50-year-old Roy L. Drennon guilty after a one-day trial.

Police say Drennon was behind the wheel of the Porsche in September 2017 when he lost control and plowed into a crowd of spectators, injuring 11 in a horrifying scene that saw bystanders scrambling to tend to the injured.

Boise police said at the time that the driver was “kind of showing off for the crowd” and lost control of the vehicle as he left a “Cars and Coffee” event in Boise.

Drennon faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine at his Nov. 16 sentencing.