ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 30-year-old St. Louis man is charged with second-degree murder after police say he fled from a traffic stop and caused a crash that killed a 19-year-old man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports officers tried to stop a car driven by Christopher Stevenson Monday because it looked like a vehicle involved in a recent homicide.

Police say Stevenson ran through two stop signs during a brief chase and eventually hit another vehicle. Treyvion Cross was thrown from the second car and died at the scene.

Two other men in Cross’ car were injured. Stevenson suffered an eye injury and a woman in his car complained of chest pain.

Stevenson was also charged Tuesday with resisting arrest, armed criminal action, and two counts of assault. His bail was set at $150,000.

