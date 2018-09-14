PARIS (AP) — Police in southern France are holding a man on suspicion of attempted murder after he steered his car toward a crowd, lightly injuring two people.

A police spokeswoman said the man’s car was stopped by road barriers in the town of Nimes, which celebrates its annual grape-harvesting festival this weekend.

The man was arrested after the incident at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The spokeswoman said she had no information about the man’s motives but noted that the investigation is being handled by regular police, not anti-terror investigators who step in when terrorism is suspected.

The officer said she wasn’t authorized to be identified by name talking about the probe.

The local Midi Libre newspaper said bystanders stopped the man, in his 30s, from fleeing the scene.