EAST MORICHES, N.Y. (AP) — A truck driver has been struck and killed by his big rig while delivering dirt to a Long Island home.

Suffolk County police say the tractor-trailer started rolling as 72-year-old Bruce Barth was getting out Tuesday morning in East Moriches.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators performed a safety check on the truck. They’re seeking help from anyone with information on the crash.