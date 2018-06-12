EAST MORICHES, N.Y. (AP) — A truck driver has been struck and killed by his big rig while delivering dirt to a Long Island home.
Suffolk County police say the tractor-trailer started rolling as 72-year-old Bruce Barth was getting out Tuesday morning in East Moriches.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators performed a safety check on the truck. They’re seeking help from anyone with information on the crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- Trump-Kim summit: Trump cites 'a very special bond' at end of historic meeting