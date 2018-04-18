PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a driver was shot and wounded while stopped at an intersection in Philadelphia.
But it’s not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday.
The driver, a 25-year-old man who was alone in the vehicle, was shot in the face and the hand. He continued driving after being shot and soon struck a parked car.
The driver was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. His name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
The shooter fled the scene and remains at large.