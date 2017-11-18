ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A driver has been shot and critically wounded by a U.S. Park Police officer in northern Virginia following a car chase.

Police say the chase began about 7:30 p.m. Friday after a vehicle left the scene of a crash near the George Washington Parkway in Alexandria.

The chase continued several miles south on the parkway into the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

Eventually the suspect pulled off the parkway and crashed at an intersection.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was shot before or after he crashed.

Police say the suspect, a white male, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition Saturday.

The race of the officer who opened fire was not released.