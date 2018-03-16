DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An 80-year-woman and a 71-year-old man were killed in a crash outside a Florida supermarket.

News outlets cite a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report that says 80-year-old Sarah Agosta lost control of her car Thursday, accelerating toward the Publix that 71-year-old Eric Small had just left. Agosta’s Kia Soul crashed into Small and then struck the building.

Both were taken to the hospital, where they died.

It’s unclear what caused Agosta to lose control of her car.

The Publix was open for business Friday. It’s unclear how much damage the store sustained.