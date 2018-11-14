Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A driver who injured two Portland police officers after crashing into a patrol car parked along Interstate 5 has been sentenced to 20 days in jail and three years of probation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 54-year-old Ken Neely was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last month to charges of third-degree felony assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Prosecutors say police Sgt. Nick Newby and officer Kimberly Adams had arrested a suspected drunken driver and were waiting for a tow truck when Neely plowed into Adams’ patrol car in January.

Authorities say the patrol car had its emergency lights on.

Investigators say Neely, of Vancouver, Washington, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Neely was ordered to pay nearly $8,700 in restitution. His driver’s license will be revoked for five years.

