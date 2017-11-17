ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a crash that killed four people has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Skylar Lucas-Cox was sentenced Friday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault. He pleaded guilty in September.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Lucas-Cox told the judge that he was driving a stolen car that collided with a pickup truck in St. Joseph on April 14, killing four passengers in his vehicle. Investigators determined Lucas-Cox had used alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.

The judge sentenced Lucas-Cox to eight years for each count of manslaughter and six years for assault. He could be eligible for probation after the first eight-year sentence.

