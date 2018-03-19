GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been rescued after a car she was driving went off U.S. 441 into the lingering floodwaters of Paynes Prairie.

The Gainesville Sun reports that firefighters rescued Kathryn Craig after the vehicle went off U.S. 441 and into the lingering floodwaters of Paynes Prairie on Sunday morning.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, Craig was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital with minor injuries.

Craig overcorrected, and the car sailed off the road and into the waters, where it was partially submerged.

An Alachua County Fire Rescue news release says the driver could not get out of the car.

Officials say crews extricated the patient by cutting the roof posts and assisting her across the ladder bridge.

