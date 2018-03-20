WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a woman told investigators that she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake in a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy and injured his father in Massachusetts.

Anne Marie McInnis, of Westwood, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including motor vehicle homicide, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation.

Court documents show the 20-year-old told detectives that she didn’t see Edward “Eddie” Thomson or his father Robert in the November crash. Eddie died from his injuries three days later.

Defense attorney Hugh Curran calls the case an “unfortunate accident.”

McInnis has been ordered not to drive and to stay away from the Thomson family.

She’s due back in court for a pretrial hearing on May 22.