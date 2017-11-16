FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a driver and a passenger were injured in a possible car-to-car shooting on a Southern California freeway.
All westbound lanes of Interstate 210 near Fontana were closed during the investigation Thursday morning.
Both victims were hospitalized in unknown condition following the shooting around 7 a.m. about 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.
Authorities have released few details so far but KABC-TV reports investigators are searching for a gray sedan.
