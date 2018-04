AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck driver was killed when a train rammed his vehicle in southeast Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday on the east side of Auburn. Authorities say 86-year-old Donald Kruger was headed east on U.S. Highway 136 when his pickup was struck by the northbound train.

The crash is being investigated. Kruger lived in Auburn.