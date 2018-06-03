ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts state police say a 26-year-old man has died after his car slammed into a parked tow truck in the breakdown lane of Interstate 95 southbound in Attleboro.
Troopers say Michael Avelar, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
An Attleboro police officer had called for the tow truck to remove a disabled vehicle from the highway. No one was in the truck when it was struck by Avelar’s car.
No other injuries were reported. Troopers say debris from the accident damaged the Attleboro officer’s cruiser.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
The cause of the crash is under investigation.