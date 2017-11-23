ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer stopped on the shoulder on Interstate 495 in northern Virginia.
Troopers said in a statement that the crash occurred early Thursday in Alexandria. Authorities say a tractor trailer driver pulled his rig onto the shoulder after experiencing mechanical problems.
Police say 30-year-old Christopher Padilla of Alexandria was driving west on I-495 when his car ran off the road and into the tractor trailer. Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor trailer driver was not hurt.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- Jobs that pay without a B.A.: the most lucrative fields in Washington state
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
The crash is under investigation.