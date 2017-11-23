ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer stopped on the shoulder on Interstate 495 in northern Virginia.

Troopers said in a statement that the crash occurred early Thursday in Alexandria. Authorities say a tractor trailer driver pulled his rig onto the shoulder after experiencing mechanical problems.

Police say 30-year-old Christopher Padilla of Alexandria was driving west on I-495 when his car ran off the road and into the tractor trailer. Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.